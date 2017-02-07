 Music Premiere: Surf Gvng - Fun Tonight ft. 1K Phew

A Rapzilla.com premiere, Surf Gvng features 1K Phew on a new single, "Fun Tonight," produced by respected Atlanta producers Zaytoven and Sonny Digital.

About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

