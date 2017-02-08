 Music: KayLa Starks - The Sound

Listen to 2016 Rapzilla Freshmen KayLa Starks' single "The Sound," track No. 3 from her new album The Crown Album.

"God gave her this name when she realized the significance and importance of the crown, to royal families, and their bloodline. Crowns are extremely symbolic in the sense that it signifies authority and sovereignty. Crowns also quite heavy and could not be worn without practice or poise. This headgear was decorated with detailed jewels and precious metals that drew attention. It also was guarded daily to ensure its safety." KayLa says of the album.

"Within this project, there lies a hidden parallel between Christ and the Crown. KayLa believes that "Just as the crown was worn on the heads of those in power; we must, as children of the king, place Christ as "head of our lives!" We must not create him to be this "in-the-box," "lower-cased-g," god. We must decorate Him with splendor and allow Him to shine, as did the crowns decorated with jewels and precious metals. And, with anything of importance and honor, there is a "weight" to the glory that rests on the one who answers the call. Claiming the crown is a privilege, you must be chosen! Kayla's daily prayer is that children of the King, meet the expectations of royalty and claim what is RIGHTFULLY theirs!"



Buy on iTunes or Amazon
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Related Articles

Scriptorian - I AM

in Up Next

Album Listening Session: Dusty Marshall - Beauty in the Struggle

in Listening Session
Indie Christian Rapper Dusty Marshall releases his new album, Beauty in the Struggle, today.

Music: TheKnuBlack - Poetry ft. Jay Andy

in Singles
2017 Rapzilla Freshmen class artists TheKnuBlack released a new single in time for the Valentine's Day season, "Poetry," produced by Wontel and featuring Jay Andy.

Free Download: Chris Soul - Light It Up ft. Bryan Aponte

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
The new single "Light It Up" by Chris Soul is about keeping the fire burning for Jesus Christ no matter what you’re going through in your life.

Trending

Rapzilla.com’s 15 Freshman of 2017

in Story
Rapzilla.com is pleased to announce its seventh annual Freshmen class, which is made up of the most promising up-and-comers in Christian hip hop.

Lecrae's new single 'Blessings' features Ty Dolla Sign

in News
Lecrae posted a preview of the single cover for his upcoming single "Blessings," which he also revealed features Ty Dolla Sign.

How Derek Minor Helped Bring KJ-52 Back From His Toughest Year

in Interviews
20 years at one job is a long time. Many years doing things with the same pattern and routine has an unshakable comfortability to it that makes you dread change. Now, what if someone told you, “Your…

Reach Records signs first new rapper since Andy Mineo

in News
An artist revealed in an interview on Tuesday that he had signed with Reach Records, which would make him the first emcee signed by Lecrae and Ben Washer since Andy Mineo in 2011.

Our Playlist

LISTENING SESSION

Dusty Marshall Beauty in the Struggle
Click Here for Free Download

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags