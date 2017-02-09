Music: Proud Refuge - Last Night

"On this song, Proud Refuge throws out some Swahili words on the track (Referencing 'there is no other God like you' Hakuna Mungu Kama wewe)." a press release stated. "The song was initially inspired shortly after rededicating his salvation to the Lord back in 2015 after leaving the secular music scene as a independent artist in the Bay Area. In addition, the song is directed to anyone who can relate to backsliding and then getting back up. For the righteous man falls seven times and rises (Proverbs 24:16)"
Proud Refuge's EP drops on Feb. 20th.