 Music: TheKnuBlack - Poetry ft. Jay Andy

2017 Rapzilla Freshmen class artists TheKnuBlack released a new single in time for the Valentine's Day season, "Poetry," produced by Wontel and featuring Jay Andy.


About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

