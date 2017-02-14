 Music: Swoope - Warmed Up

Swoope released "Warmed Up," a second new single in preparation of his highly-anticipated next project coming off of a two year long hiatus.

The Akron native dropped "Lambo" last month with a music video to accompany it.


Buy on iTunes or Amazon
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Related Articles

JGivens and Christon Gray address themes behind 'Revival of the Realest'

in Interviews
Last week JGivens and Christon Gray dropped a music video called "Revival of the Realest" that turned heads for multiple reasons.

Music: Trip Lee - I Can Wait

in Singles
Trip Lee has released a new single on Valentine's Day called "I Can Wait," the first since dropping his The Waiting Room mixtape in December.

KJ-52 Breaks Down 'Jonah' Track-by-Track

in Interviews
It’s been a few weeks since KJ-52’s newest album Jonah dropped, and the emcee went track by track to break down the album that in a lot of ways has rejuvenated his career.

Music: James Daytona - I'm Saved

in Singles
Listen to James Daytona's new single "I'm Saved" from his upcoming project entitled New Fire.

Trending

Rapzilla.com’s 15 Freshman of 2017

in Story
Rapzilla.com is pleased to announce its seventh annual Freshmen class, which is made up of the most promising up-and-comers in Christian hip hop.

Lecrae's new single 'Blessings' features Ty Dolla Sign

in News
Lecrae posted a preview of the single cover for his upcoming single "Blessings," which he also revealed features Ty Dolla Sign.

Reach Records signs first new rapper since Andy Mineo

in News
An artist revealed in an interview on Tuesday that he had signed with Reach Records, which would make him the first emcee signed by Lecrae and Ben Washer since Andy Mineo in 2011.

How Derek Minor Helped Bring KJ-52 Back From His Toughest Year

in Interviews
20 years at one job is a long time. Many years doing things with the same pattern and routine has an unshakable comfortability to it that makes you dread change. Now, what if someone told you, “Your…

Our Playlist

LISTENING SESSION

Dusty Marshall Beauty in the Struggle
Click Here for Free Download

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags