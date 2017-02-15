"In a time where America appears to be divided more than ever, it would sometimes seem as if the people as a whole have absolutely nothing in common. But the one thing that all creeds and colors can relate to is hardship." a press release stated. "All cultures and social economic groups can feel a kinship in the reality that there is no escaping tribulation. While some focus solely on the trial, Nomis offers us an alternative. A reminder that its always darkest before the dawn. A mantra professing that our past choices and current predicaments do not define our future. A slogan we can all latch on to. "When it hurts and its doomed for disaster, Our story ain't done time to write a new chapter."
Music: Nomis - Chapters
