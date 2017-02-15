 Music: Montell Fish - Love Unite

Montell Fish released a soulful single on Valentine's Day called "Love Unite" off his upcoming EP.

The project entitled Bedroom Gospel is scheduled to drop on April 4th.

Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

