 Music: Charles Goose - Know Me

2017 Rapzilla Freshman Charles Goose released the first single, "Know Me," from his upcoming EP.

The project entitled South For The Winter is set to drop on March 14th.



Buy on iTunes or Amazon
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Related Articles

CAPCOM switches it up with First-Person mode for new Street Fighter game

in News
If you’ve played Street Fighter 2 growing up in the 90’s, chances are that you’ve randomly yelled "Hadouken!" while launching imaginary fireballs at your cat Mr. Whiskers (don’t lie…God is watching).

Music: Humbled Kings Forever - Perfect 4 Me

in Singles
Humbled Kings Forever, the group that is CJ King and Humble Tip, released this single "Perfect 4 Me" during the Valentine's Day season.

Video: Swoope - Warmed Up

in Music Videos
Akron native Swoope released his second music video for his second single of 2017 today, "Warmed Up".

Free EP: JuiceBangers - I Got The Juice

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Download the new 4-track EP from JuiceBangers entitled I Got The Juice.

Trending

Rapzilla.com’s 15 Freshman of 2017

in Story
Rapzilla.com is pleased to announce its seventh annual Freshmen class, which is made up of the most promising up-and-comers in Christian hip hop.

Lecrae's new single 'Blessings' features Ty Dolla Sign

in News
Lecrae posted a preview of the single cover for his upcoming single "Blessings," which he also revealed features Ty Dolla Sign.

Reach Records signs first new rapper since Andy Mineo

in News
An artist revealed in an interview on Tuesday that he had signed with Reach Records, which would make him the first emcee signed by Lecrae and Ben Washer since Andy Mineo in 2011.

An Open Letter to Christian Hip-Hop by John 'The Tonic' Wells

in Story
Legendary emcee from The Cross Movement, John “The Tonic” Wells wanted to pay the new generation of Christian hip-hop and its listeners a little visit into his experiences navigating Christianity,…

Our Playlist

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

Popular Tags