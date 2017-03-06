Music: FEDEL - Oklahoma Proud

in Story
Rapzilla.com is pleased to announce its seventh annual Freshmen class, which is made up of the most promising up-and-comers in Christian hip hop.
Chance The Rapper became a topic of discussion among numerous Christians this week after he performed "How Great Is Our God" at the 2017 Grammys, where his "gospel" mixtape Coloring Book earned him…
Lecrae said in an interview on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago that "people will probably be shocked" when they hear his upcoming album.
An artist revealed in an interview on Tuesday that he had signed with Reach Records, which would make him the first emcee signed by Lecrae and Ben Washer since Andy Mineo in 2011.