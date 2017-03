Music Premiere: Oscar Urbina - Teacher Chronicles

About the Author

Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

A Rapzilla.com premiere, respected Miami rapper Oscar Urbina eloquently dismantles the learning standards for students in his new song, “Teacher Chronicles,” the first single from his forthcoming mixtape,To better engage and prepare students, Urbina suggests that curriculum incorporate life skills that address bullying, developing integrity, and religion. He raps, “And nowadays all these students are so hyper / It’s really hard for them to sit still / They care more about their likes on social media / While their grades take way more L’s than Meek Mill.”Urbina has a wealth of insight on the subject. In addition to be an MC, he’s an eighth-grade teacher at Northwest Christian Academy in Opa-locka in Miami-Dade County. His experiences as both a student and instructor inspired the song. "While being educated in school, I realized I wanted to educate in schools. Now I realize it's the schools that needs education," he explains. A music video for the song produced by Pablo Rene (Renevisuals) was filmed in Urbina’s classroom and will be released in coming weeks.is a follow up to Molly Pitcher released in July 2016. The mixtape series is influenced by the story of Mary Ludwig, a folklore heroine who brought soldiers pitchers of water to combat heat exhaustion during the American Revolution’s Battle of Monmouth. Oscar strives to use his music to make a similar impact on its listeners.