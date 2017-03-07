 Music Premiere: Oscar Urbina - Teacher Chronicles

A Rapzilla.com premiere, respected Miami rapper Oscar Urbina eloquently dismantles the learning standards for students in his new song, “Teacher Chronicles,” the first single from his forthcoming mixtape, Molly Pitcher 2 Darkness.

To better engage and prepare students, Urbina suggests that curriculum incorporate life skills that address bullying, developing integrity, and religion. He raps, “And nowadays all these students are so hyper / It’s really hard for them to sit still / They care more about their likes on social media / While their grades take way more L’s than Meek Mill.”

Urbina has a wealth of insight on the subject. In addition to be an MC, he’s an eighth-grade teacher at Northwest Christian Academy in Opa-locka in Miami-Dade County. His experiences as both a student and instructor inspired the song. "While being educated in school, I realized I wanted to educate in schools. Now I realize it's the schools that needs education," he explains. A music video for the song produced by Pablo Rene (Renevisuals) was filmed in Urbina’s classroom and will be released in coming weeks.



MP2 Darkness is a follow up to Molly Pitcher released in July 2016. The mixtape series is influenced by the story of Mary Ludwig, a folklore heroine who brought soldiers pitchers of water to combat heat exhaustion during the American Revolution’s Battle of Monmouth. Oscar strives to use his music to make a similar impact on its listeners.

About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

