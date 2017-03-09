Music: Armond Wakeup - Bless My Soul

Armond shares, ""Bless My Soul" is my first official release since being signed to Illect. I've been working on several different projects simultaneously behind the scenes & I've gotten to a place where I can offer some insight into where I am lyrically. Sonically, things are still being flushed out, but my writing has been in an amazing place for the last 6 months.
"Bless My Soul" reminds me of the Psalms. It's David & he's all over the place. He's in worship. He's afraid. He's determined. He's angry. He's tired. He's intentional. But it's all communication with God & that's the most important thing. I mean, what do you say to the Creator of the Universe? Many of us have trouble beyond a surface level. Here's my attempt. More music soon."