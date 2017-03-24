Music: Eric Heron - Switch It Up

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
New artist unEVL released a new single produced by Juice Bangers, "SAUCE." Download it for free below.
Listen to Georgia-based Christian hip-hop artist Mike Sarge's new EP project Outta Line, available now.
Watch Christian Rap artist Du2ce out of San Bernardino, California newest music video, "Give Me Space" featuring Enigma.
Oscar Urbina, does more than just rap, he's also an eighth-grade teacher, and used this experience as the latest inspiration for his single and music video for "Teacher Chronicles."