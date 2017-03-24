 Music: Eric Heron - Switch It Up

Eric Heron released a new single this week called "Switch It Up." Listen to the track below.



Buy on iTunes or Amazon
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

