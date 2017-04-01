 Lecrae - Blessings (Remix) RMX ft. Chance the Rapper & Kirk Franklin [LEAKED]

With the anticipation of Lecrae's upcoming album coming, it looks like someone on his team just couldn't wait either as they leaked what could be his biggest feature to date.

Lecrae has a song called "Blessings" and so does Chance the rapper, so it only seems natural that the two would hit the double on the remix with a little soulful gospel added by Kirk Franklin.

Check out the track below:

