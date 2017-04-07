Music: JGivens - Make It. ft. Christon Gray

in Singles
"With there being constant debate in the Christian Hip Hop Industry regarding the labels and genres of artists, Big Yae releases his new single “Bad Guy” which takes a stand for CHH while also…
“I’m from Gwinnett, I love God, and I make stuff.” Christian Hip-Hop newcomer WHATUPRG is the name on everyone’s lips lately as he has appeared as a feature on nobigdyl.’s “Venus,” Lawren’s “Slums,”…
On January 17th, Hector Dominguez released his third EP, Misunderstood for free on Rapzilla. Formerly known as Witness, Dominguez broke down his album track-by-track.
Watch Tennessee-based artist Mystery Known's music video for "Free To Live," track No. 4 off his latest album Louder released in March.