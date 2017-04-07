Music: Big Yae - Bad Guy (Letter to CHH)

in Interviews
“I’m from Gwinnett, I love God, and I make stuff.” Christian Hip-Hop newcomer WHATUPRG is the name on everyone’s lips lately as he has appeared as a feature on nobigdyl.’s “Venus,” Lawren’s “Slums,”…
On January 17th, Hector Dominguez released his third EP, Misunderstood for free on Rapzilla. Formerly known as Witness, Dominguez broke down his album track-by-track.
Watch Tennessee-based artist Mystery Known's music video for "Free To Live," track No. 4 off his latest album Louder released in March.
YouTube just announced a huge move that will see the Google giant take on major cable networks with their newest feature, YouTube TV.