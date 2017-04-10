 Music: Konata Small - O Lawd

Following singles “High Top Fade” and “Numbers,” Konata Small releases “O Lawd” as the third song from his solo debut, Est. 1997, due out this spring on RMG Amplify in partnership with Good City Music.

On the song, the former Rhema Soul emcee expresses gratitude for the many blessings he has received, offering a special thanks to his mother, rapping, “Cause we beat every single odd Mama that we been through / Single parent on one income never claimed to be a victim / That’s why you will always be my victor / Yeah mom we did it.”

Over racing pianos, chimes, and thematic background sound effects, “O Lawd” is rooted in thanking the most high for allowing Konata to persevere. “‘O Lawd’ is a celebration of where I am right now,” Konata explains. “It's contentment in where God has brought me from humble beginnings to becoming a father, husband, man of God, etc. It's also recognizing that my day begins and ends with Him.”

Buy on iTunes or Amazon
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Related Articles

Music: Double - Product ft. Ty Brasel

in Singles
CityTakers Atlanta rapper Double dropped a new single featuring Ty Brasel and produced by Tone Jonez titled "Product."

Free Download: Preston2.0 - I Can't Wait ft. Påtience & C-Mark

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Listen and download Preston2.0's single "I Can't Wait," featuring Påtience and C-Mark, from his new album Suffocate. available now.

Free Download: love ryan - Happy People.

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
love ryan, who released "The Spin" and "Red Curtains" last year as Elijah Wiggins, is gearing up to drop a new free album under his new name. Listen and download "Happy People.," the first single…

Music: TAL - V

in Singles
Alternative hip-hop artist TAL released a new single, "V," which serves as the first preview of his upcoming EP entitled Chicago Made.

Trending

Shai Linne: Are Chance the Rapper & ‘Coloring Book’ Christian hip-hop?

in Story
Pastor/rapper Shai Linne pens an in-depth article on Chance the Rapper, Coloring Book and Christian hip hop.

Datin Addresses Lecrae not defending Christian Rap, Lecrae responds

in News
God Over Money emcee Datin took exception to what he deemed a shot at Christian Hip-Hop by Lecrae in his recent interview with Sway in the Morning. Datin uploaded a video to explain some of his…

Lecrae Says He ‘Supports' Christian Hip-Hop but not the Rules & Limitations it May Create

in News
In the last few weeks, Lecrae has been on an interview blitz with stops on the Breakfast Club, Hot 97, Sway in the Morning, and more, but his latest appearance on the Wade-O radio show became a place…

Lecrae - Blessings (Remix) RMX ft. Chance the Rapper & Kirk Franklin [LEAKED]

in Singles
With the anticipation of Lecrae's upcoming album coming, it looks like someone on his team just couldn't wait either as they leaked what could be his biggest feature to date.

TOP 5 SONGS OF THE MONTH

TOP 5 DOWNLOADS OF THE MONTH

Our Playlist

LISTENING SESSION

Oscar Urbina MP2 Darkness
FREE DOWNLOAD

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags