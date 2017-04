Music: Konata Small - O Lawd

About the Author

Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Following singles “ High Top Fade ” and “ Numbers ,” Konata Small releases “O Lawd” as the third song from his solo debut, Est. 1997, due out this spring on RMG Amplify in partnership with Good City Music.On the song, the former Rhema Soul emcee expresses gratitude for the many blessings he has received, offering a special thanks to his mother, rapping, “Cause we beat every single odd Mama that we been through / Single parent on one income never claimed to be a victim / That’s why you will always be my victor / Yeah mom we did it.”Over racing pianos, chimes, and thematic background sound effects, “O Lawd” is rooted in thanking the most high for allowing Konata to persevere. “‘O Lawd’ is a celebration of where I am right now,” Konata explains. “It's contentment in where God has brought me from humble beginnings to becoming a father, husband, man of God, etc. It's also recognizing that my day begins and ends with Him.”Buy on iTunes or Amazon