Music: Konata Small - O Lawd

On the song, the former Rhema Soul emcee expresses gratitude for the many blessings he has received, offering a special thanks to his mother, rapping, “Cause we beat every single odd Mama that we been through / Single parent on one income never claimed to be a victim / That’s why you will always be my victor / Yeah mom we did it.”
Over racing pianos, chimes, and thematic background sound effects, “O Lawd” is rooted in thanking the most high for allowing Konata to persevere. “‘O Lawd’ is a celebration of where I am right now,” Konata explains. “It's contentment in where God has brought me from humble beginnings to becoming a father, husband, man of God, etc. It's also recognizing that my day begins and ends with Him.”
Buy on iTunes or Amazon