Music: K-Zoe - About Me

Chance the Rapper Channels Chris Tomlin as Whole Crowd Sings 'How Great is Our God' in News Not to sound like a broken record about Chance the Rapper's faith and mainstream blend of Christian infused hip-hop, but seriously, have you ever seen worship like this at a hip-hop show?

Exclusive Free Download: KB - Smith & Wesson ft. Ty Brasel in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS Reach Records emcee KB nabbed Ty Brasel as a feature for his latest track “Smith & Wesson” which was previously only available for download after buying merch or tickets from KB’s site. But, we're…

Dear Kendrick Lamar, in Story I read your message on DJ Booth about how you express God and felt compelled to write an open letter of encouragement to you and others who are digesting it AND your new album DAMN.