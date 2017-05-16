 Music: K-Zoe - About Me

Mississippi-based artist K-Zoe released a new single "About Me," produced by Winner's Circle & Jamar Grae.

About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

