 Music: Canon - We Been Here ft. Aaron Cole

Canon brings the heat for summer hip hop playlists on his new song, “We Been Here,” featuring Aaron Cole blazing the chorus and second verse.

The emcees attribute their strides in the music business to their longevity and hard work, distinguishing themselves from newcomers. The booming track produced by KDiamondBeats is packed with bravado and lyricism. Canon offers a synopsis of his tenure: “Been independent, on the ground, under ground, been born with a beast mode / Been on the waves since day one / So I’m Lil Yachty, plus three boats.” Cole, a member of Rapzilla’s 2016 Freshman Class, compliments the song with bars about his bold, willingness to rhyme about his faith before it became trendy. “Really coming for these copycat Christians ashamed of his name ‘til Chance gave ‘em Chance,” he raps.

“We Been Here” was inspired by Canon and Cole’s career trajectories. “Many times hard work goes unseen,” Canon explains. “We reflect on our journey that has brought us to where we are today. ‘We Been Here’ is an upbeat anthem to encourage working hard towards the goals God has set on your heart.”

“We Been Here” is a follow up to Canon’s January release, “Fighters.” Canon’s last set, Loose Canon Vol. 3, debuted at #15 on Billboard’s Rap Albums chart in November. Canon is working on the his next set.



Buy on iTunes or Amazon
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Related Articles

Lyric Video: Canon - Fighters

in Music Videos
Rapper Canon just released a lyric video for his song "Fighters," which was not featured on his last record Loose Canon Vol. 3.

Free EP: C.J King - The Session

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Atlanta-based rapper and soulful singer C.J King releases his new project The Session on April 14th. Rapzilla is bringing you an advanced free download of the up-and-coming artist's EP!

Video Premiere: KJ-52 - Nah Bruh ft. Canon & B. Cooper

in Music Videos
A Rapzilla.com premiere, KJ-52 is joined by Canon in a visual for "Nah Bruh," track #5 on his new album Jonah.

Video: Aaron Cole - Do What I Gotta Do ft. Derek Minor

in Music Videos
Aaron Cole released a music video for "Do What I Gotta Do" featuring Derek Minor on Tuesday.

Trending

Chance the Rapper Channels Chris Tomlin as Whole Crowd Sings 'How Great is Our God'

in News
Not to sound like a broken record about Chance the Rapper's faith and mainstream blend of Christian infused hip-hop, but seriously, have you ever seen worship like this at a hip-hop show?

Dear Kendrick Lamar,

in Story
I read your message on DJ Booth about how you express God and felt compelled to write an open letter of encouragement to you and others who are digesting it AND your new album DAMN.

Watch KB perform his new unreleased song 'Not Today Satan'

in News
KB has been performing a new unreleased song titled "Not Today Satan" on the current leg of his Tempo Tour. A video has surfaced of the Reach Records artist previewing the new track, which features…

25 Christian Rap Albums That Turn 10 Years Old in 2017

in Story
#article-index, .article-index { margin-left: 2%; } .article-image-full.item-image { max-width: 73%; } Time flies when you’re having fun, and if you could believe it, 2007 was that long ago! You know…

TOP 5 SONGS OF THE MONTH

TOP 5 DOWNLOADS OF THE MONTH

Our Playlist

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags