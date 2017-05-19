Music: Canon - We Been Here ft. Aaron Cole

The emcees attribute their strides in the music business to their longevity and hard work, distinguishing themselves from newcomers. The booming track produced by KDiamondBeats is packed with bravado and lyricism. Canon offers a synopsis of his tenure: “Been independent, on the ground, under ground, been born with a beast mode / Been on the waves since day one / So I’m Lil Yachty, plus three boats.” Cole, a member of Rapzilla’s 2016 Freshman Class, compliments the song with bars about his bold, willingness to rhyme about his faith before it became trendy. “Really coming for these copycat Christians ashamed of his name ‘til Chance gave ‘em Chance,” he raps.
“We Been Here” was inspired by Canon and Cole’s career trajectories. “Many times hard work goes unseen,” Canon explains. “We reflect on our journey that has brought us to where we are today. ‘We Been Here’ is an upbeat anthem to encourage working hard towards the goals God has set on your heart.”
“We Been Here” is a follow up to Canon’s January release, “Fighters.” Canon’s last set, Loose Canon Vol. 3, debuted at #15 on Billboard’s Rap Albums chart in November. Canon is working on the his next set.
