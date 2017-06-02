 Music: Aha Gazelle - Keep It In The Family

Aha Gazelle released a new track titled "Keep It In The Family" from his upcoming Reach Records debut on Friday.

Trilliam 2 drops on June 9 and is available for pre-order now on iTunes and Amazon.

About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

