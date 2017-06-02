Music: Aha Gazelle - Keep It In The Family

in Singles
FEDEL releases a remix of his "Lit" single with Miami duo Surf Gvng.
Andy Mineo was recently on tour in Europe and he made a stop on Switzerland's "Radio Life Channel" where he for the first said when his album is going to come out.
Watch Davey Asaph's music video for "Who Here" from his upcoming debut album Never In My Wildest releasing June 13.
A Rapzilla.com premiere, Pastor AD3 presents his newest single, featuring Jarry Manna and produced by B-Shock. Listen to "THE WKND," from Pastor AD3's upcoming project entitled N V R F R G T due out…