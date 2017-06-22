Music Premiere: Deraj - Watching ft. Aaron Cole & Canon

The high-energy track produced by Derek Minor reminds listeners not to seek the approval of man. “Although we work hard and strive for greatness, at times it feels our best efforts can go unnoticed,” Deraj explains about the song’s message. “One thing we can be sure of is that God’s validation is all we need.”
Deraj, Canon, and Aaron Cole address the theme in their lyrics. “Watching” is the follow up to Deraj’s singles “Way Up” and “Sometimes.” His anticipated third EP is due late summer.
Click here to buy the single.