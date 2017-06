Music Premiere: Deraj - Watching ft. Aaron Cole & Canon

About the Author

Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

A Rapzilla.com premiere, Anyone who has ever felt overlooked for their hard work will appreciate Deraj’s new single, “Watching,” featuring his Reflection Music Group labelmate Canon and Aaron Cole.The high-energy track produced by Derek Minor reminds listeners not to seek the approval of man. “Although we work hard and strive for greatness, at times it feels our best efforts can go unnoticed,” Deraj explains about the song’s message. “One thing we can be sure of is that God’s validation is all we need.”Deraj, Canon, and Aaron Cole address the theme in their lyrics. “Watching” is the follow up to Deraj’s singles “Way Up” and “Sometimes.” His anticipated third EP is due late summer.