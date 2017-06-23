Music: Swoope - All The Time

in Singles
Lecrae collaborated with the most popular new producer of today, Metro Boomin, for his new single "Hammer Time" featuring 1K Phew.
in Singles
Word, 2012 Rapzilla Freshman artist and a member of the Dead Heroes group, released his second single "For The Win," produced by Deeonthetrack, from his upcoming EP.
in Singles
A Rapzilla.com premiere, Anyone who has ever felt overlooked for their hard work will appreciate Deraj’s new single, “Watching,” featuring his Reflection Music Group labelmate Canon and Aaron Cole.
in News
California-based Christian rapper Du2ce and his wife Enigma are releasing a collaborative titled Mr. and Mrs., which will be available for free download next Friday (June 30). There will be a…