 Music: Swoope - All The Time

Swoope released his new single "All The Time" on Friday. The track is produced by Kevmo.



Music: Lecrae - Hammer Time ft. 1K Phew (Prod. by Metro Boomin)

in Singles
Lecrae collaborated with the most popular new producer of today, Metro Boomin, for his new single "Hammer Time" featuring 1K Phew.

Music: Word - For The Win

in Singles
Word, 2012 Rapzilla Freshman artist and a member of the Dead Heroes group, released his second single "For The Win," produced by Deeonthetrack, from his upcoming EP.

Music Premiere: Deraj - Watching ft. Aaron Cole & Canon

in Singles
A Rapzilla.com premiere, Anyone who has ever felt overlooked for their hard work will appreciate Deraj’s new single, “Watching,” featuring his Reflection Music Group labelmate Canon and Aaron Cole.

Husband and wife, Du2ce & Enigma to release 'Mr. and Mrs.' collab mixtape

in News
California-based Christian rapper Du2ce and his wife Enigma are releasing a collaborative titled Mr. and Mrs., which will be available for free download next Friday (June 30). There will be a…

Aha Gazelle 'Trilliam 2' Cover, Tracklist & Release Date Revealed

in News
Aha Gazelle revealed the details for his new album Trilliam 2 on Friday.

Andy Mineo Reveals Next Project's Release Date

in News
Andy Mineo was recently on tour in Europe and he made a stop on Switzerland's "Radio Life Channel" where he for the first said when his album is going to come out.

Is 'Magic Bird' Andy Mineo's Summer Mixtape with Wordsplayed?

in News
It's no secret that Andy Mineo's summer mixtape is on its way, but what if this mixtape is also Wordsplayed's mixtape as well. Social media posts hint at this being true.

for KING & COUNTRY and KB Team Up for 'O God Forgive Us'

in Music Videos
for KING & COUNTRY's 2014 song "O God Forgive Us" got a bit of an upgrade in March when they rereleased a version of it featuring KB. Yesterday, they released a music video for it, featuring KB and…

