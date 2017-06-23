 Music: Jarry Manna - Wave Tutorial (prod. by 2Peece)

indie tribe. artist Jarry Manna released a new single, "Wave Tutorial" produced by 2Peece, from the upcoming third volume of his HOLY WEAPON projects.

HOLY WEAPON vol. 3 is due to drop in late July.



About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

