The collaborations so far on this project are dreams come true, can't wait to launch this thing — Kings Kaleidoscope (@kingsKmusic) July 2, 2017

KIngs Kaleidoscope and Andy Mineo teamed up for a jazzy, funky, and at times a bit reggae song called "The Beauty Between."The song released on June 30 and had some production by Alex Steele on it.K.K. is known for their funky, experimental and sometimes controversial take on worship music. A lot of their musical arrangements over the years have been hip-hop infused so it's refreshing to actually hear a rapper over one.Buy on iTunes