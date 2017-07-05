 Music: shai linne - Supreme ft. Beautiful Eulogy

shai linne released the first single, "Supreme" featuring Beautiful Eulogy, from his upcoming album Still Jesus available July 21.

About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

