Music Video: Derek Minor – Fresh Prince (Lyrics) in Music Videos Derek Minor released a lyric video for his new song "Fresh Prince," and the visuals take on the early 90s with a throwback to "Saved by the Bell" graphics and a cartoon Will Smith.

Von Won Launches 'The Staff' Rap Collective in News Von Won is not only an artist that grinds but also a shrewd businessman and his next venture will encapsulate both spectrums of music and business when he launches "The Staff."