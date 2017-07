About the Author

"Until That Time" by Ryan "Sundance" Gollner, teamed up with Caps the Elusive (Future Shock) and Elias (Otis Stacks) to tackle the tough subject of losing a loved one, but also offers hope.A nice ensemble of artists put this song together: Caps the Elusive, Elias, Sivion (plays saxophone), Stro Elliot (of The Roots, plays drums) and more.Ryan "Sundance" Gollner teamed up with longtime collaborators, , to deliver a heartfelt single dedicated to anyone who's ever lost a loved one.Pick up the song on iTunes and Amazon