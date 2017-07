Music: Young Noah - Live Life Slug

About the Author

Young Noah dropped a new single from his upcoming second album in August, and this track is the unusally titled, "Live Life Slug.""To 'Live Life Slug' is simply to live life taking things slow being led by the Holy Spirit. The song's double meaning also expresses the daily life of a Christian to be a light in a dark world and shine bright like a Gold Grill," explained Noah.