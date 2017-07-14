 Music: Young Noah - Live Life Slug

Young Noah dropped a new single from his upcoming second album in August, and this track is the unusally titled, "Live Life Slug."

"To 'Live Life Slug' is simply to live life taking things slow being led by the Holy Spirit. The song's double meaning also expresses the daily life of a Christian to be a light in a dark world and shine bright like a Gold Grill," explained Noah.



About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

