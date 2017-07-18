 Music: Andy Mineo & Wordsplayed - JUDO ft. Judo

Andy Mineo and Wordsplayed released the third single, "JUDO" featuring Judo, from their upcoming mixtape.

Magic & Bird is scheduled to drop on August 4 from Reach Records/Miner League.



Pre-order on iTunes and Amazon
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

