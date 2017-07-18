Music: Andy Mineo & Wordsplayed - JUDO ft. Judo

in Singles
Listen to Chris Soul's single "No Worries," produced by Avila, from his newest project Forgtn, released in June.
Miami-based artist Nick Hage released a new single "saints' interlude," produced by pablo.
Actor Jamie Hector is among the most versatile faces you’ll see on your TV screen. He has been mainstays on shows such as “The Wire,” “Heroes,” and “Bosch” as well as in the films “He Got Game,” “Max…
Indiana-based rapper/singer released a new single called "Wayy Up."