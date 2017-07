About the Author

Sareem Poems & Terem are releasingon July 28, and they just dropped the single "Growing" ft. Cataphant."'Growing' is a song of reflection and realizing that adulthood isn't much different from childhood. I have new toys, loves, hates, wants and dreams. Only now, there are the added pressures of being an adult. Working, handling bills and taking care of a family. How I handle trials and tribulations has shown me just how much growing up I still need to do," said Sareem.Listen to the track below:Purchase on iTunes