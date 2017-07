Music: shai linne - Random Thoughts 3

About the Author

Lamp Mode Recordings artist shai linne released "Random Thoughts 3," produced by Alex Hitchens & Chrys Jones, the opening track from his new album, dropping July 21.Pre-order on iTunes or Amazon Hey Yo I’m back but nobody was asking where I beenCause Christ-centered music is no longer the hot trendLogic says well maybe I should just stop thenBut I never got into this for a spot in the top tenI do this for one reason- Jesus, the True King, sonTo help God’s elect obey Hebrews 3:1And though the rap world is ever crowdedIf heaven allows it, I’ll keep writing for the seven thousandI know you’re out there, I still get the emailsAgainst the church of Christ the gates of hell will never prevailIt’s founded on the Rock and the gospel never stopsSo we droppin’ the topic whether it’s popular or notSin is noxious and toxic and the clock is gonna stopGod is not to be boxed with, the wrath of God is burning hotWe were locked in sin’s closet, our conflict was cosmicGod plotted to stop it, hit the demonic with a shotI was coppin' narcotics, agnostic with a plotNo optics for the knowledge of the God who often knockedJesus rocked me with the gospel and it tied me up in knotsSo I hopped in a rocket and met the Prophet at the topMy depravity was total, not small like poxI was chained to sin, I couldn’t take off the locksI thought I was a player, a mack with the flavorSay “I know what the time is”, but I ain’t read IsaiahI would chuckle daily as I paid for disgraceEyes were always puffy like I got sprayed with maceI would toot my horn at parties and I would do barsGot so intoxicated I was ready to do MarsNotorious for acting pretty silly in my city PhillyFriends hear about it and be like, “Whoa, Did he really?”Because I played dirty Bill Lambeer styleThrough great mercy Spirit-filled and dear childWent from so gritty to headed to a gold cityIn Christ I shine, the world’s like, “No Biggie”Whatever- time to sing, I’m putting faith on the song1:12 displayed in John the way to respondWhen His patience runs out, then it’s time for the rod, manMicrowave wrath of God, famThat’s why because of Christ I got mad joyAll I’m saying is I used to be a bad boy!But nowadays I’m regeneratedBorn again from above, fam, how else can I state it?Went from various vices to a kid that’s married to ChristUsing literary devices to spit it very preciseMy conversion to the Master was so dramaticI just wanted to be an ambassador or fanaticThe gospel was my tonic- With Christ I couldn’t loseBut to walk with God like Enoch, I knew I couldn’t cruiseThis walk is a beast but nothing’s greater than the crossSaw the Mark of the East and the Raiders of the LostWhile Tower Records was choosing to carry G-UnitI was on that Revolutionary Theme MusikThe brothers from the Lou held it down as wellBut we noticed a big shift in 2012Around the time Jackie asked me about CalvinismChristian Hip-hop found a different algorithmAnd crossed over without taking the cross overMade us all sober- years later, is it all over?Trip asked me if I was still motivatedI was quiet, but I wanted to say “No, I hate itBecause brothers in your camp causing lots of confusionI love them as brothers in Christ, but not their conclusionsThey wanna reach the world? By all means keep pursuing itBut tell me, why they gotta diss the church while they’re doing it? That’s what I wanted to say, but I ain’t say it thoughBut no more laying low, I want them to play it slowAnd I ain’t dissing them, my prayers are the proofLike Boaz without Ruth is unity without truthCHH is like gorillas in the mistWith no brotherly love, it’s like Philly don’t existWhat’s happening here? It’s a different atmosphereCats appear most concerned about a rap careerBrother overseas being slain in the sandWhile we’re vain in our plans seeking fame and some fansAnd I ain’t got time to philosophize, Satan got a plot devisedI’m seeing lots of guys apostatizeOn top of all that, Donald Trump’s the presidentIt’s all good though, cause Jesus trumps the presidentSo more than ever, I’m trying to rep the Lord who bledAnd we ain’t never gonna stop, word to Corey Red!I’m just trying to give a healthy demonstrationOf theocentric music for the selfie generationYou see the problem is sin, no riddle in itCause all sin got “I” in the middle of itWe’re mad depraved and truly evilWe need to be born again without a Matt Damon movie sequelIn the gospel, God addresses our depravityThe Lamb slain at Calvary, the depths of His agonyHe rose from the grave with abundant graceSo when we come in faith- He’ll bring us up from the sunken placeOur sin’s decrepit depths left a messNo rest was left ’til Jesus put death to deathThe beauty of the victory truly is a mysteryThe cross of Jesus Christ is at the nucleus of historyBefore the cross they were saved on creditAfter the cross, we’ve been saved on debitSince our Champion in the great war sufferedWe gonna proclaim His death like the Lord’s SupperSo welcome to the Still Jesus projectYo, we just getting started and we got a lot left!