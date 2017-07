About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Rapper Lawren just recently released a part two of his song "Slums" and this version of it features WHATUPRG, Parris Charriz, and Byron Juane.RG reprises his role on the chorus, while Lawren adds a new verse along with the other two features.Listen to the track below:Pick it up on iTunes Watch the original "Slums" below: