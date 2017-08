About the Author

Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Surf Gvng released a new single, "I Know," produced by Blasian Beats."After charting Billboard CHR Radio twice, Surf Gvng comes back with another potential hit. Many rappers these days glorify the “Baller Lifestyle” or “Xanax Music,” Surf Gvng wanted to create something that was more realistic, thought provoking and relateable to not only their lives but everyday people as well. Letting them know they know how you feel." a press release stated."I Know" is the first official single from their upcoming EP titledBuy on iTunes or Amazon