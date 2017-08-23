 Music Premiere: Deraj - Hold You Down ft. GNRA

A Rapzilla.com premiere, Deraj releases a new single, "Hold You Down" featuring GNRA, from his upcoming album.

"We all need someone there for us during the ups and downs of life. In dedication to his wife, Deraj celebrates his marriage on "Hold You Down," reminding couples to stay committed in and through all seasons."



