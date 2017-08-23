Music Premiere: Deraj - Hold You Down ft. GNRA

in Singles
Listen to Sho Baraka's new song "March" featuring Melissa T for The Frequency Conference 2017 powered by Rapzilla.com.
A Rapzilla.com premiere, B. Cooper features Byron Juane on his new single "Low," produced by Chris King.
Spotify, Tidal, Google, CD Baby, and other music-related businesses services have recently taken a stance on music that is considered to be ‘hate speech’ and are working to eradicate it from their…
Singer, rapper and music producer based in Lagos, Nigeria, Angeloh, who's music genres include RnB, Afro Pop, Hip Hop and Neosoul released new free single "Open The Door."