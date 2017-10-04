 Music: Sivion - Really His ft. Krum

Sivion dropped another single, "Really His," which is the final single leading into the release of Dark Side of the Cocoon.

Krum is the featured guest and the track is produced by Sebastian Hochstein.

"Sebastian Hochstein really captured a type of hip hop/reggae/dance-hall fusion on the production for this song. And I wanted to further emphasize that vibe in the way I wrote the chorus. But before that happened I realized this would be a great opportunity to enlist the talents of fellow Deepspace5er, Krum (formerly Playdough), for this feature," Sivion stated.

He continued, "I love how the song turned out. It's an anthem of sorts to unite all of us as God's children, whether we know it or not. We all have different perspectives, wants, desires, and needs.......with different thoughts on our true identities and what defines us. But if God truly created us, then when it's all said and done we're REALLY HIS, whether we embrace that or not."



Get the track on itunes and Amazon.



