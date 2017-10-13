 Music: Trip Lee - Forever

Trip Lee just released a new single called "Forever," which is his first new track since he dropped "I Can Wait" after the The Waiting Room Mixtape.

In his Facebook post, he mentioned that he can't wait to perform the track on the "Hometeam Tour" with KB.

Don't miss out your chance to win a VIP ticket to see KB, Trip Lee, and Ty Brasel on the Hometeam Tour when you enter our contest here.



About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

