About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

KB just dropped another single from his upcomingalbum. The track is the long-awaited "Not Today Satan" featuring Andy Mineo.Pre-order the album now on iTunes or Amazon Don't miss out your chance to win a VIP ticket to see KB, Trip Lee, and Ty Brasel on the Hometeam Tour when you enter our contest here