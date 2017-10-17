Music: Derek Minor - Walls ft. Urban Rescue

Rapper Derek Minor just released his newest single "Walls" ft. Urban Rescue through his website.
"'Walls' is a single from the second chapter of Derek Minor's "Up and Away Series", High Above dropping November 10, 2017. The first chapter is, Your Soul Must Fly.
"Walls" single below:
High Above announcement below:
About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.