 Music: Derek Minor - Walls ft. Urban Rescue

Rapper Derek Minor just released his newest single "Walls" ft. Urban Rescue through his website.

"'Walls' is a single from the second chapter of Derek Minor's "Up and Away Series", High Above dropping November 10, 2017. The first chapter is, Your Soul Must Fly.



"Walls" single below:



High Above announcement below:



About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Related Articles

Music Video: KB - DNOU

in Music Videos
KB released a music video for "DNOU" from his upcoming album Today We Rebel out Oct. 20 from Reach Records.

Free Download: Juliet Oh - If.

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Role Model Records recording artist Juliet Oh. released a new single titled "If."

NF's 'Perception' Debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 200

in News
Hip-hop artist NF's latest album Perception not only debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes Albums chart and Amazon's Top Rap Album chart, but it also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200.

Corey Paul Reveals New Album Title, Cover, and Release Date

in News
Hip-Hop artist Corey Paul just announced his next album Trill Young King will be dropping on November 10th and the pre-order is going live on October 22nd.

Trending

Lecrae's 'All Things Work Together' Opening Week Numbers are in

in News
In 2015, Lecrae's Anomaly shocked the world when it had first week sales of 88,000 units sold, not including streaming. This year's All Things Work Together has fallen short of that.

Lecrae Announces 1K Phew Will Join Reach Records

in News
With the announcement of 1K Phew joining Lecrae and Aha Gazelle on tour, it seemed like something was brewing with the young artist.

KB 'Today We Rebel' Tracklist Revealed

in News
KB released the pre-order for his upcoming album Today We Rebel on Friday. With it came the reveal of the tracklisting for the Reach Records project.

Lecrae Talks About Kendrick Lamar, Chance, & Xanax on Reddit AMA

in News
Lecrae did a Reddit AMA on the Hip-Hop Heads thread board on All Things Work Together’s release date and answered some interesting questions ranging from collaborations to prescription pills.

TOP 5 SONGS OF THE MONTH

TOP 5 DOWNLOADS OF THE MONTH

Our Playlist

Rapzilla.com Christian Rap Playlist
Click Here To Follow On Spotify

LISTENING SESSION

K. Sparks Urban Couture
Buy on iTunes or Amazon

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

Popular Tags