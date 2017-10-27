 Music Premiere: Zauntee - No. 34

A Rapzilla.com premiere, new Florida artist Zauntee debuts his new single "No. 34."

His track "God Taught Me" was Zauntee's initiation to the Rapzilla audience and the listeners responded by making it one of the biggest tracks on the site for 2017.



Click to buy: http://smarturl.it/No.34
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

