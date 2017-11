Aha Gazelle's 'Trilliam 3' Cracks Top 5 on the Hip-Hop Albums Charts in News Aha Gazelle released his long-awaited Reach Records debut today with Trilliam 3 and the mixtape quickly jumped to the No. 3 spot on the iTunes US Hip-Hop Chart and the Amazon Hip-Hop Albums Chart.

Swoope Announces Album Release Date on Instagram in News Apologies, but there is not much more to this story. While on Instagram Live, Swoope dropped a quick note about his upcoming album. The release date will be January 26 2018.

Music: Social Club Misfits - Say Goodbye in Singles The Social Club Misfits have dropped their second single for their upcoming 2018 album. This track, "Say Goodbye," sees Fern and Marty try some boom bap rap over the beat.