 The Gray Havens - High Enough ft. Propaganda

Folk rock/pop husband and wife dup The Gray Havens nabbed a solid rap guest spot from Propaganda that makes this track "High Enough" a unique standout.

“I have admired Propaganda’s lyrics and artistry for a while now. He’s incredibly talented, and I was absolutely thrilled when he agreed to the feature, but I would be lying if I said I wasn’t a tad nervous about how everything would turn out," said David Radford. "I remember when we got the recording back from Prop, though, jumping out of my chair, asking (forcing) Ben 9producer) to listen (before me) through headphones while proceeding to pace nervously around the studio, shooting over anxious glances every ten seconds or so to gauge his reaction. First an enthusiastic nod. Then a thumbs up. Good signs both. Then my turn to listen...It was perfect!”



