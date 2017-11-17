Music: Anothen - Still Sons And Daughters

Mongolia Choreographer Tugo Names Dance Class 'Rapzilla' at His 116 Studio in Interviews Music is an incredible art form because it can touch so many lives across different countries, languages, and cultures. Songs can elicit emotions in someone even if they don’t know what is being said.

No Matter the Mainstream 'Perception', NF's Explosive Intro to Hip-Hop Still isn't Recognized in Story Hip-Hop artist NF had undoubtedly one of the best weeks an artist could probably have, a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 album on the iTunes chart with Perception, not to mention, a win…

NF and Trip Lee Win Big at 2017 GMA Dove Awards in News Last night was the 2017 Dove Awards and amongst the many awards given out, Trip Lee and NF were two of the recipients.