Music: Anothen - Still Sons And Daughters

"This song is written from the perspective of an 8-year-old boy whose mom is a heroin addict," said Anothen. "This boy clearly feels unwanted, neglected and unloved. He is placed into foster care where he meets a foster mom who doesn't know what to do other than to ask Jesus for help. In that moment, the boy realizes that he is loved and God is very much alive and looking after this him. The song is written with the intention of bringing awareness to the need for foster families who love Jesus and want to be used to show love to children who have been abandoned, abused, neglected and simply unloved."
