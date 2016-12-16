Exclusive Free EP: Shopé - 4Real

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
aA Rapzilla.com exclusive, Role Model Records are putting out two free two projects today, one from Shopé entitled 4Real and another from Dru Bex entitled 2+1.
in Music Videos
Shopé dropped a music video, shot in Berlin during his Know It's Real Euro tour and directed by Rob Schatz, for "Piped Piper", a track off his latest EP.
in News
Toronto-based label Role Model Records has announced details about a new project featuring its artist roster, which is made up of Shopé, Dru Bex and Juliet Oh.
in News
After starting out her year with dates on Dru Bex’s “6Luv Tour,” 21-year-old soulful songstress Juliet Oh has inked a deal with Role Model Records.