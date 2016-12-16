 Exclusive Free EP: Dru Bex - 2+1

aA Rapzilla.com exclusive, Role Model Records are putting out two free two projects today, one from Shopé entitled 4Real and another from Dru Bex entitled 2+1.

Download Dru Bex's new free EP below.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Tracklist:
1. Toronto '99
2. Dancing With The Devil ft. Sebastian Valiente
3. Running Man East End Remix ft. Promise
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

