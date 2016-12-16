Exclusive Free EP: Dru Bex - 2+1

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
A Rapzilla.com exclusive, Role Model Records are putting out two free two projects today, one from Shopé entitled 4Real and another from Dru Bex entitled 2+1.
in Music Videos
Role Model Records recording artist Dru Bex released a music video, directed by Toronto film maker KB Kutz, for his single "Running Man."
in News
Toronto-based label Role Model Records has announced details about a new project featuring its artist roster, which is made up of Shopé, Dru Bex and Juliet Oh.
in News
After starting out her year with dates on Dru Bex’s “6Luv Tour,” 21-year-old soulful songstress Juliet Oh has inked a deal with Role Model Records.