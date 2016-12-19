 Free Download: JG x Red Letter - This Ain't One

Fairfield, California group JG x Red Letter released a new free single "This Ain't One."


CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

