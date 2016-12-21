Exclusive Free EP: Shiwan & Benjamin Broadway - The List

"This EP talks about the Dedication and Hard-work that God gives to artists as they go along their journey." Shiwan said. "It also symbolizes our faith in any goals or dreams that we want to accomplish. Even when one door closes another door will open up when our Trust is in God."
The List is a follow-up to their free album Never The Same, which released earlier this year.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD
Tracklist:
1. By A Landslide (Prod. By Blasian Beats)
2. State Of Mind (Prod. By J-Wiz)
3. Maneuver (Prod. By Creez)
4. Your Name (Don't Forget) (Prod. By Emilio Fortune)
5. One Call Away (Prod. By Rob Kelly)
6. Chosen (Prod. By Blasian Beats)
7. All Falls Down (Prod. By Andre)
8. Passion (Prod. By Jefferson Beats)