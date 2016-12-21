 Exclusive Free EP: Shiwan & Benjamin Broadway - The List

A Rapzilla.com exclusive, Shiwan & Benjamin Broadway team up again for a new free project, The List EP.

"This EP talks about the Dedication and Hard-work that God gives to artists as they go along their journey." Shiwan said. "It also symbolizes our faith in any goals or dreams that we want to accomplish. Even when one door closes another door will open up when our Trust is in God."

The List is a follow-up to their free album Never The Same, which released earlier this year.


CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD


Tracklist:
1. By A Landslide (Prod. By Blasian Beats)
2. State Of Mind (Prod. By J-Wiz)
3. Maneuver (Prod. By Creez)
4. Your Name (Don't Forget) (Prod. By Emilio Fortune)
5. One Call Away (Prod. By Rob Kelly)
6. Chosen (Prod. By Blasian Beats)
7. All Falls Down (Prod. By Andre)
8. Passion (Prod. By Jefferson Beats)
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Related Articles

Free Download: Shiwan & Benjamin Broadway - HI LVL

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Shiwan and Benjamin Broadway released another new promo song, "HI LVL," for their upcoming free project.

Free Download: Shiwan & Benjamin Broadway - Pursuit

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Shiwan and Benjamin Broadway released a promo song called "Pursuit" for their upcoming free project.

Shiwan & Benjamin Broadway to release new EP as Rapzilla Exclusive

in News
Shiwan and Benjamin Broadway will release their second collaborative project, an EP entitled The List, exclusively on Rapzilla.com.

Free Download: Shiwan - Neutral

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Connecticut-based artist Shiwan released a new free single "Neutral," produced by Asthon McCreight.

Trending

Why Lecrae briefly questioned Christianity, how he recovered confidence

in Interviews
“I’d like to welcome everybody to the Destination Tour. We wanted to create this intimate environment where we could talk to people and invite people in times like these to come together to have a…

10 pastors who are actually dope rappers

in Story
Even to Christian hip-hop fans, the phrase "my pastor raps" is cringeworthy — evoking the image of a middle-aged minister exploiting hip hop to attract youth.

Trip Lee reveals 'The Waiting Room' album cover & tracklisting

in News
Trip Lee’s new album The Waiting Room is coming on December 9, and the Reach Records artist just revealed the cover and tracklist.

Sho Baraka on reconciling with Lecrae after leaving Reach Records

in Interviews
Sho Baraka and Lecrae formed a friendship nearly a dozen years ago at North Texas University — before they founded the 116 Clique. Neither bond lasted.

LISTENING SESSION

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags