Free EP: Just Julien - Darkest Pardon me

in Music Videos
Watch the new music video for Role Model Records' new single "Now" featuring Shopé, Julien & Dru Bex.
in Interviews
Tune in with us while we talk with Json, Canon, and Shopé LIVE about their upcoming tour - The Follow Tour.
in News
His first offering under his new name, Shopé (fka Spoken) hopes to craft his own path in the industry. The self-titled EP will serve as an introduction to the type of music listeners can come to…
in Events
Presented by Rapzilla.com and Role Model Records, The Follow Tour kicks off on September 12th, 2014 with Shopé (fka Spoken), Canon, Json, S.O., Julien & DJ Lagit hitting the stage in each city.