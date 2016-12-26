Free EP: Just Julien - Darkest Pardon me

Live Interview: The Follow Tour with Json, Canon, and Shopé in Interviews Tune in with us while we talk with Json, Canon, and Shopé LIVE about their upcoming tour - The Follow Tour.

Shopé (fka Spoken) Reveals Album Details for Self Titled EP in News His first offering under his new name, Shopé (fka Spoken) hopes to craft his own path in the industry. The self-titled EP will serve as an introduction to the type of music listeners can come to…