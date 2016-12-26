 Free EP: Just Julien - Darkest Pardon me

Toronto-based artist Just Julien, formerly Julien on Role Model Records, recently released an EP entitled Darkest Pardon me.

Listen and download the project below.


CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD


Tracklist:
1. Age 15 (Beatsinmypackpack)
2. Super Level (Giangelo power)
3.The Crowns (IGNORVNCE)
4. Dark Out (Selah Beats)
5. Black Shower (beatsinmybackpack)
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

