Free Album: D.Thomas - Greysounds

"His hope is to paint a picture of struggle within the Christian life and to encourage believers to keep fighting the good fight of faith." said a press release.
(Editors note: A versatile artist with incredible talent in every aspect, and with such a unique, infectious singing voice.. you don't want to sleep on this guy!)
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD
Tracklist:
1. Lemonade
2. People ft. B.Cooper
3. Idols
4. Low Down Praise
5. PTSD
6. Gospel
7. Soul
8. Jesus ft. Puntin & Dre West fka Dre3times
9. Once Was
10. Get Up
11. Don't Give Up ft. Jeffason
12. One Man Cypher
*All songs produced by D.Thomas