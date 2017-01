Free Album: D.Thomas - Greysounds

About the Author

Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Houston-based singer-songwriter, rapper and producer D.Thomas released his latest free project entitled"His hope is to paint a picture of struggle within the Christian life and to encourage believers to keep fighting the good fight of faith." said a press release.A versatile artist with incredible talent in every aspect, and with such a unique, infectious singing voice.. you don't want to sleep on this guy!)1. Lemonade2. People ft. B.Cooper3. Idols4. Low Down Praise5. PTSD6. Gospel7. Soul8. Jesus ft. Puntin & Dre West fka Dre3times9. Once Was10. Get Up11. Don't Give Up ft. Jeffason12. One Man Cypher