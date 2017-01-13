 Free Album: D.Thomas - Greysounds

Houston-based singer-songwriter, rapper and producer D.Thomas released his latest free project entitled Greysounds.

"His hope is to paint a picture of struggle within the Christian life and to encourage believers to keep fighting the good fight of faith." said a press release.

(Editors note: A versatile artist with incredible talent in every aspect, and with such a unique, infectious singing voice.. you don't want to sleep on this guy!)


CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD


Tracklist:
1. Lemonade
2. People ft. B.Cooper
3. Idols
4. Low Down Praise
5. PTSD
6. Gospel
7. Soul
8. Jesus ft. Puntin & Dre West fka Dre3times
9. Once Was
10. Get Up
11. Don't Give Up ft. Jeffason
12. One Man Cypher
*All songs produced by D.Thomas
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

