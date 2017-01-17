 Free Download: Elijah Jaron - Gold Chain ft. Mission

Get Sacramento-based artist Elijah Jaron's newest free single, "Gold Chain," featuring Mission and produced by JF Beats.


CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Related Articles

Video: BrvndonP & Mission - Don't Awaken Love Too Early

in Music Videos
BrvndonP and Mission released a new music video for their single "Don't Awaken Love Too Early."

Video: Mission - L.H.M. (Lord Have Mercy)

in Music Videos
Mission released a music video for his free song "L.H.M. (Lord Have Mercy)" from his Mission Monday music series.

Free Download: CJ King - Cuz They Want A Trap Song ft. Mission

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Atlanta up-and-comer CJ King features Mission on his latest free single "Cuz They Want A Trap Song".

Free Download: Elijah Jaron - What You Know

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Download Sacremento-based artist Elijah Jaron's latest free single "What You Know".

Trending

Christian Hip Hop's Best of 2016 Nominees

in Story
#article-index, .article-index { margin-left: 2%; } .article-image-full.item-image { max-width: 73%; } As 2016 comes to a close, Rapzilla.com will celebrate Christian hip hop's best art and artists…

Lecrae creates theme song for ESPN's SportsCenter

in News
ESPN gave Lecrae a high profile feature as they enlisted him to do the intro song for SportsCenter’s Coast-to-Coast show.

Free Album: Dre Murray - Dark Vader

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Collision Records released a new mixtape by revered lyricist Dre Murray titled Dark Vader on Saturday.

Lecrae to Release New Album in 'Early 2017'

in News
After a strong 2016, Lecrae is heading into 2017 with new music, and a focus as solid as ever.

Our Playlist

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags