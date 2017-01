About the Author

Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Phil J. released a new self-produced free track called "Nu Age Flow" in honor of being selected as a Rapzilla Freshmen for 2017 "I was chosen as a Rapzilla Freshman this year. So, I decided to produce and write a celebration song, pretty much giving a notice to CHH to NOT sleep on the kid!!" Phil J. said. "A big thanks to everybody that's been supporting me up to this point. and for @Rapzilla for believing in me! Time to make some noise!!"Phil J. drops his new EP projecton January 27th, 2017.