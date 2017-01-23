 Free Download: MIDIxKAMA - Rollin' in Doe. ft. Da' T.R.U.T.H.

Artist and producer duo MIDIxKAMA released the official version of their latest single titled "Rollin' in Doe." featuring Christian hip-hop veteran Da' T.R.U.T.H.


CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

